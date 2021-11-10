Indian stocks fall as banks, financials drag; Nykaa, Paytm in focus

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares fell on Wednesday as banks and financial stocks weakened, while investors focused on fashion e-commerce startup Nykaa’s market debut and digital payments firm Paytm’s IPO close later in the day.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.59% to 17,937.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.64% to 60,048.97 by 0354 GMT.

The Nifty Bank Index fell 0.87%, while the Nifty Financial Services Index lost 0.89%.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd and ICICI Bank were among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.