Indian shares scale peaks on metals boost; GDP data in focus

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian stock indexes touched record highs in choppy trade on Tuesday, helped by metals’ stocks and telecom major Bharti Airtel, with investors awaiting economic growth data due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 16,980.60 by 0518 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.30% to 57,060.50. The Nifty 50 and the Sensex are set to post their best monthly performance since December and November, respectively.

“After a run-up in the market, it should take a breather and then take cues from global markets. A consolidation is long overdue, which should happen,” Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities, said, adding that the market would be closely watching the GDP print for any deviation from expected lines.