Indian shares scale peaks, eye 2% weekly jump as banks extend rally

BENGALURU — Indian shares touched all-time highs on Friday and were on track to post a more than 2% weekly gain, as banking stocks jumped a day after the country’s finance minister set out details for the establishment of a bad bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.78% to 17,766.25 by 0452 GMT, having hit a record of 17,771.85 earlier. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.84% higher at 59,636.71 after scaling a peak of 59,662.88.

A sub-index for banking stocks rose for a fourth day and touched a record high, after the government announced a 306.00 billion rupees ($4.16 bln) guarantee program for securities to be issued by a newly incorporated “bad bank.”