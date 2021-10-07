Indian shares rise, Titan surges nearly 10% on strong recovery

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares surged early on Thursday, driven by a near 10% gain in Titan Company after it indicated a strong recovery in demand in the second quarter, while Reliance Industries rose after its retail arm said it would launch 7-Eleven stores in India.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.97% to 17,818.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.99% at 59,767.25 by 0415 GMT.

Other Asian markets rallied on Thursday reflecting overnight gains on Wall Street after U.S. politicians appeared close to a temporary deal to avert a debt default, while Russia reassured Europe on gas supplies and oil prices pulled back from multi-year highs, helping calm volatile global markets.