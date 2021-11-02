Indian shares rise on Tata Motors-led auto boost

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose on Tuesday, helped by automobile stocks after an upbeat outlook from Tata Motors, while investors also awaited results from other heavyweights including Sun Pharma and Bharti Airtel due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.27% to 17,978.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.22% to 60,270.04 by 0357 GMT.

Last week, the Nifty and Sensex shed 3.3% each over the final three sessions on concerns of overvaluations and heavy selling by foreign investors, before recouping some of those losses on Monday.