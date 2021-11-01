Indian shares rise on IT, metals boost; Tata Motors results in focus

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose on Monday after three straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in IT and metal stocks, ahead of monthly automobile sales data and Tata Motors’ quarterly results later in the day.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.38% to 17,739.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.37% to 59,527.08 by 0357 GMT.

Both indexes have fallen more than 4% from their all-time peaks in October on concerns about overvaluations and heavy outflows from foreign institutional investors.