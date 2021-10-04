Indian shares rise as pharma stocks lead gains

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose on Monday, as pharma stocks led a broad-based advance and the country’s top energy generator NTPC rose on reports of an initial public offering for three of its units.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.51% to 17,618.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.56% at 59,083.03 by 0400 GMT.

Nifty’s pharma index advanced the most among major sub-indexes, adding 1.38% early on Monday, led by a 5% jump in Divi’s Laboratories.

Energy stocks advanced 0.96%, led by a 2.5% rise in power generation firm NTPC Ltd.