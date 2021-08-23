Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares reversed course to trade lower on Monday as metal stocks tumbled, while drugmaker Cadila Healthcare jumped nearly 8% after its COVID-19 vaccine was approved by the country for emergency use. By 0520 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.32% at 16,398.30, after rising as much as 0.86%. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.01% to 55,321.86, having gained as much as 0.82%. The Nifty Metal index — which had scaled peaks last week — dropped 2.7% to be the worst-performing sub-index as losses in Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and Power , and Steel Authority of India weighed.