Indian shares near record highs on Reliance gains, firm Asian markets

BENGALURU — Indian shares hovered near record highs on Monday, as heavyweight Reliance Industries scaled a peak and Asian markets jumped after a disappointing U.S. jobs report raised hopes of continued economic support by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.30% at 17,375.50 by 0509 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.32% to 58,318.56. Both the indexes rose more than 3.50% in their second straight week of gains last week.

“The (Indian) equities at the moment have taken cues from how the rest of Asian market has responded to the U.S. jobs data which has not shown the strength required for taper or an interest-rate hike; that is now positive for the Indian market,” said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.