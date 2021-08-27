Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares were largely unchanged in choppy trading on Friday, with banking stocks dropping as investors eyed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech to get clues on the central bank’s timeline to taper its asset purchase program. By 0458 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.02% at 16,649.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.07% to 55,939.36. Main indexes in India’s liquidity-abundant market hit all-time highs earlier this week as the country authorized more COVID-19 vaccines to ramp up its immunization program, setting up the Nifty 50 for a weekly gain.