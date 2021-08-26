Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BENGALURU — Indian shares were little changed on Thursday as banking stocks that fell ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts were countered by a jump of more than 1% in heavyweight Reliance Industries.

By 0348 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.07% lower at 16,622.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.11% to 55,886.4.

The Nifty Bank index declined 0.5%, while conglomerate Reliance advanced as much as 1.1%.

Asian shares paused, while the U.S. S&P 500 closed at its 51st record high of the year, as investors focus on U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday about tapering the central bank’s bond-buying program.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of analysts found Indian economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending. India’s GDP data set is due to be released on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)