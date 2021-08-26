Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Article content
BENGALURU — Indian shares rose marginally on Thursday, helped by a 1.5% jump in heavyweight Reliance Industries, while banks see-sawed between gains and losses ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts.
By 0505 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.22% each at 16,671.1 and 56,069.3 respectively.
The Nifty Bank index declined as much 0.5% before gaining 0.11%.
Global ratings agency Moody’s has said Indian banks’ improved profitability and strong buffers will help them absorb rising risks from a resurgence in cases of COVID-19.
Article content
Analysts like Sumit Pokharna, the vice president of research at Kotak Securities, however, also warn of bad loans. “Until concerns over non-performing assets reduce, the pressure on banks will remain.”
Telecom major Bharti Airtel fell as much as 3.5% after it said it will consider various capital-raising options at a meeting this Sunday.
The announcement comes as a surprise as there is no immediate need and it is unlikely Bharti would be looking to prepay spectrum liabilities to the government, Jefferies analysts said in a note. Swan Energy surged 17.8% after saying it planned to commission a unit in the western Indian state of Gujarat.
Wockhardt Ltd jumped 6.5% as its unit was partnering with China’s Jiangxi Jemincare Group to supply a patented pneumonia antibiotic Nafithromycin in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Asian shares paused, while the U.S. S&P 500 closed at its 51st record high of the year, as investors focus on U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Friday speech on tapering central bank’s bond-buying program.
Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of analysts found Indian economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a weak base and rebound in consumer spending. The GDP data is due to be released on Aug. 31.
(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)