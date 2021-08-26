Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares rose marginally on Thursday, helped by a 1.5% jump in heavyweight Reliance Industries, while banks see-sawed between gains and losses ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts. By 0505 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.22% each at 16,671.1 and 56,069.3 respectively. The Nifty Bank index declined as much 0.5% before gaining 0.11%. Global ratings agency Moody’s has said Indian banks’ improved profitability and strong buffers will help them absorb rising risks from a resurgence in cases of COVID-19.