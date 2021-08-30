Indian shares hit record highs on metals rally, dovish Fed prospects

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares hit record highs on Monday, boosted by automobile and metals’ stocks, with sentiment broadly supported by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s signal that the U.S. central bank would remain patient in winding down its stimulus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.03% to 16,877.65 by 0511 GMT and was set for a sixth straight session of gain. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.95% higher at 56,658.79.

“Sentiment is extremely bullish and there is a possibility of hitting more records highs. There was a little bit of apprehension on the Fed’s stance but that is now out of the way. So, we expect this liquidity flow and investor interest to continue for some time,” said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.