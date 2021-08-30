Indian shares hit record highs on auto stocks, Asia boost

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares jumped to record highs on Monday, boosted by automaker and metal stocks, while broader Asian peers’ rise on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week also aided gains.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 16,817.40 by 0352 GMT and headed for its sixth straight session of gains, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.33% to 56,310.40.

Coal India Ltd and Tata Motors were among the top performers on the Nifty 50 index, rising 2% each.