Indian shares hit record highs for third day as Q1 GDP jumps

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares hit all-time highs for a third straight session on Wednesday after data showed that the economy grew more than 20% in the April-June quarter. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.23% at 17,171.90 by 0512 GMT, after having risen to 17,225.75. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex traded 0.31% higher at 57,728.16 after scaling to 57,918.71. The record high levels for both the indexes come a day after they clocked their fourth straight monthly gain in August in a market flush with liquidity and solid global cues.

Article content Data on Tuesday showed the Indian economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even as a devastating second COVID-19 wave swept the country, boosted by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending. That was in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 20.0%, compared with a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier. “(The) GDP (data) is indicating that the economy is recovering. We have to wait and watch how things evolve on factors like chip shortages, monsoon and COVID-19 cases,” said Anita Gandhi, Director at Arihant Capital Markets, Mumbai. “Strong liquidity is helping stock valuations which are bit expensive. As long as liquidity remains robust, supported by economic revival, stocks will continue their upward momentum.”