Indian shares get IT, Tata Steel boost ahead of more earnings, inflation data

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rebounded on Friday, helped by IT stocks and Tata Steel, while investors also focused on more Nifty 50 company earnings and retail inflation reading for October due later in the day.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.60% to 17,981.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.59% to 60,275.77 by 0348 GMT.

The main indexes fell about 0.7% on Thursday on global worries about inflation, triggered by the strongest advance in U.S. consumer prices since November 1990.