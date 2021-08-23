Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose on Monday, buoyed by technology stocks and a rebound in Asian markets, while Cadila Healthcare jumped nearly 8% after the drugmaker’s COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the country.

By 0353 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.63% at 16,553.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.66% to 55,695.84. The indexes had lost 0.71% and 0.54% on Friday.

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.40%, while pharma stocks rose 1.2%, led by Cadila. India’s drug regulator on Friday granted emergency use approval for the company’s DNA COVID-19 vaccine — the world’s first such shot against the novel coronavirus — in adults and children above 12 years.

Meanwhile, Asian shares bounced as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)