Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Author of the article:

Reuters

Vishwadha Chander

BENGALURU — India’s benchmark stock indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by metal shares after a recent correction, with sentiment aided by a full U.S. approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.

By 0507 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.26% each, at 16,539.15 and 55,700.99, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index rebounded after four sessions of losses to climb as much as 2.55%, led by a 2.8%-3.2% gain among Vedanta, Hindalco, and Steel Authority of India.

Energy company GAIL rose as much as 5.1% after the Indian government, in a program aimed at boosting infrastructure spending and spurring economic growth, said it plans to monetise $81 billion worth of state assets over the next four years. This includes already built gas pipelines and roads, among others.

“If implemented effectively, the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) will help target two birds with one stone — fund crucial infrastructure projects yet keep fiscal consolidation plans on track without compromising on capex allocations,” Radhika Rao, senior vice president at DBS Bank, said in a note.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, tracked a bounce on Wall Street after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

“The approval has definitely impacted sentiment. Investors are also hoping the U.S. will not taper pandemic-related stimulus at a Federal Reserve symposium later this week, as cases continue to rise in that country,” said Sumit Pokharna, vice president research, at Kotak Securities.

Among other shares, Maruti Suzuki fell as much as 1.25% after the country’s antitrust regulator on Monday fined it 2 billion rupees ($27 million) for anti-competitive practices related to how it forced dealers to discount cars.

Home loan company Aptus Value Housing Finance and chemicals-maker Chemplast Sanmar fell about 2% each in their debuts. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR