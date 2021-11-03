Indian shares gain on IT, Airtel boost; SBI results in focus

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by IT stocks and telecom firm Bharti Airtel after its upbeat earnings, as investors eyed quarterly results from State Bank of India due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.44% to 17,967.30 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.41% to 60,275.16 by 0357 GMT. Both indexes are set to end the holiday-shortened week with gains of more than 1%.

In Mumbai trading, shares in Airtel rose as much as 2.6% after the wireless carrier reported a rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by additions in its 4G subscriber base, higher data consumption and stronger revenue per user.