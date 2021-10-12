Indian shares flat as auto rally offsets IT, bank losses

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares inched away from record levels and were muted early on Tuesday, as auto stocks gained for a fourth straight session and offset losses in IT firms and some private banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.08% at 17,963.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.03% at 60,163.01 by 0348 GMT. Both indexes had scaled record peaks in the previous session.

IT stocks led losses on Tuesday, falling for a second session, with the Nifty IT index down 0.7%. Shares of HCL Technologies fell nearly 2% and were among the top losers on the blue-chip index.