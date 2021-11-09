Indian shares flat as auto, pharma stocks offset Britannia fall

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday as gains in automobile and pharmaceutical stocks offset a fall in Britannia Industries after a weak quarterly results report.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index was flat at 18,069.45 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.03% to 60,524.61 by 0355 GMT.

In Mumbai trading, Britannia Industries fell 4% to be the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50, a day after the biscuit maker reported a fall in September-quarter profit.