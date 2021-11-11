Indian shares fall on weaker banks, IT stocks as inflation fears weigh

“If (a sticky inflation) scenario evolves, it is better to stay with safer assets… whether it is bonds or U.S.-backed securities,” said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil & Co in India, adding that there had been heavy foreign selling over the last few days.

By 0508 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.94% to 17,847.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.88% at 59,820.14.

BENGALURU — Indian shares fell on Thursday as banks and IT stocks lost further ground, while investor sentiment also soured on worries about rising inflation following a higher-than-expected jump in U.S. consumer prices.

This week, foreign investors have sold a net $125 million in Indian equities as of Wednesday, Refinitv Eikon data showed.

The 10-year Indian benchmark bond yield was up 4 basis points at 6.3746% by 0510 GMT on Thursday.

Global cues were weak as Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight and Asian shares slumped after data showed U.S. consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 0.90% and was on course for its fourth straight session of losses. Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd was down 1.7%.

The Nifty IT index was 1.50% lower, tracking its second straight session of losses. Tech Mahindra fell 2.9% and was among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

Among individual stocks, shares of Zomato rose 3.3% after the company posted quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed.

Engineering company Thermax was up 10.1% after its September-quarter profit nearly tripled year-over-year.

Yes Bank gained as much as 4.6%, a day after the lender said https://bit.ly/3kowDr2 its rating had been upgraded by Moody’s, which cited substantial improvement in funding and liquidity. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)