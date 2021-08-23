Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
BENGALURU — Indian shares slipped on Friday, dragged by financial stocks and heavyweight Tata Steel, with sentiment dented by Asian shares that fell on a stronger dollar and worries about an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
By 0349 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.71% at 16,451.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59% to 55,301.20.
Shares of Tata Steel fell 3.96% in early trade. The steel major had rallied roughly 4% at the start of this week, extending gains it had seen after posting a strong set of June-quarter numbers.
Banking stocks dropped about 1.02%, dragged by shares of HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and IndusInd Bank, among others.
Auto-maker Eicher Motors fell as much as 2.6% after media reports that shareholders voted down the reappointment of its managing director Siddhartha Lal.
CarTrade Tech, an online classifieds platform for used cars, will make its market debut on Friday.
Among broader markets, Asian shares extended losses on Friday from the 2021 low set a day earlier, while the dollar held onto its recent gains sitting at a nine-month high. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)