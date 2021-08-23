Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

BENGALURU — Indian shares slipped on Friday, dragged by financial stocks and heavyweight Tata Steel, with sentiment dented by Asian shares that fell on a stronger dollar and worries about an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

By 0349 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.71% at 16,451.50, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.59% to 55,301.20.

Shares of Tata Steel fell 3.96% in early trade. The steel major had rallied roughly 4% at the start of this week, extending gains it had seen after posting a strong set of June-quarter numbers.