Indian shares extend gains as cenbank leaves rates unchanged

BENGALURU — Indian shares extended gains on Friday after the central bank kept key interest rates unchanged as expected, while traders waited for its commentary about liquidity normalization.

At 0438 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,906 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63% to 60,038.29

The blue-chip Nifty 50 and the Sensex have gained nearly 10% since the central bank’s policy meeting in August, scaling record highs on easing concerns about a third wave due to rapid vaccinations.