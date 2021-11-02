Indian shares end lower as losses in metals, Reliance weigh

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, as losses in metal stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries outweighed gains in automobile and realty companies.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.23% at 17,888.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.18% to end at 60,029.06.

However, small- and mid-cap indexes fared much better, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index and the Nifty MidSmallcap 400 Index gaining 1.2% and 0.99%, respectively.

The Nifty and Sensex had shed 3.3% each over the final three sessions last week on concerns of overvaluations and heavy foreign selling, before recouping some of those losses on Monday with gains of more than 1%.