Indian shares back further away from record highs, private banks top losers

The Nifty index for volatility jumped 3.6%. Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research, said volatility would continue until the market saw a “healthy correction from record levels.”

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index declined 0.54% to 17,652.55 by 0500 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.69% to 59,253.9 in volatile trading ahead of the September F&O expiry on Thursday.

BENGALURU — Indian shares fell on Wednesday, edging further away from record highs scaled last week as private banks and tech stocks extended losses, with broader concerns about the pace of global economic recovery also weighing on sentiment.

Broader market sentiment was also weighed down by economic uncertainties ahead of a scheduled tightening of U.S. monetary policy and deepening concerns about persistent inflation that have sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring.

“There seems to be some late realizations about the Federal Reserve’s comments from earlier this month… with tapering now on the horizon,” said Garg.

Tech stocks dropped about 1.3% and were down for a third straight session, with Tech Mahindra shedding nearly 2% to be the top Nifty 50 loser.

Meanwhile, the rupee crossed the 74.0 level against the dollar, as the greenback was buoyed by rising U.S. yields.

Private banks also extended losses, down 1.1%. ICICI Bank slipped 1.8% to lead losses on the sub-index.

Metal stocks advanced 0.8%, with Coal India jumping more than 10% to be the top Nifty 50 gainer.

Real estate stocks rebounded from the previous session’s more than 3% drop, heading for a sixth session of gain in seven.

Meanwhile, shares of Future Group firms advanced after the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday allowed them to hold meetings to seek approval for a $3.4 billion retail assets sale to Reliance Industries. (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)