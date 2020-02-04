Indian government trying to erase the history of Kashmir: Khalida Shah | India News

%MINIFYHTMLca08d2441e86fce782b2e975f781491e11% %MINIFYHTMLca08d2441e86fce782b2e975f781491e12%

Srinagar, Kashmir administered by India – Khalida Shah speaks poignantly about his late father Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, the most influential leader in modern Kashmir, whose disputed legacy makes him a hero for some and a villain for others.

For decades, Sheik Abdullah's birthday on December 5 was a state holiday in Kashmir administered by India. But now New Delhi erased it from the calendar, which stripped the Muslim majority region of its limited autonomy six months ago.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLca08d2441e86fce782b2e975f781491e13% %MINIFYHTMLca08d2441e86fce782b2e975f781491e14%

"It is definitely painful," Shah, 84, told Al Jazeera at his home in the main city of Srinagar, where he has been under house arrest since August last year as part of a government offensive against Kashmir politicians.

%MINIFYHTMLca08d2441e86fce782b2e975f781491e15% %MINIFYHTMLca08d2441e86fce782b2e975f781491e16% Shah said his family & # 39; became the enemy of the people for sided with India & # 39; (Rifat Mohidin / Al Jazeera)

"The Indian government is trying to erase the history of Kashmir by doing this," he said, referring to the elimination of Abdullah's anniversary celebration by the Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata (BJP) that governs India.

On August 5 of last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had campaigned against the special status of Kashmir, decided to repeal articles 370 and 35A of the constitution, the constitutional provisions secured by Abdullah 70 years ago.

Article 370 allowed Kashmir to have its own flag, a separate constitution and the freedom to make laws.

Demographic change and erase of history

Kashmir activists fear that the elimination of special status is likely to open the door to demographic changes in the Muslim-majority region, as foreigners can now buy land and settle in the Himalayan region.

Inside the Kashmir media in the middle of the blackout (2:16)

Many were also angered by the decision of the Modi government to cancel the Martyrs Day holiday observed on July 13 in memory of 22 people killed during protests against the Hindu monarch of Kashmir in 1931.

Angry at India's recent actions in Kashmir, Shah said her family "became the enemy of the people for sided with India." Three generations of the Abdullah family ruled the region for most of the past seven decades.

The rise of Sheikh Abdullah began in 1931 when he led the people of Kashmir in the resistance of the Dogra monarch at that time, Hari Singh, making him an instant hero.

The Kashmir leader, who fought for self-government, later supported Hari Singh's decision to join the Indian union on the condition that a plebiscite decide the future of the Muslim majority region.

While Abdullah had been close to the powerful political leaders of India, including his first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, he was still an ardent critic of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In the years after his death in 1982, when the armed rebellion against the Indian government began to take root and the pro-Pakistan voices were emboldened, many considered him a villainous figure and saw his policy as a betrayal of the Kashmir cause.

Erasing the history of the Kashmir people

India and Pakistan, which claim Kashmir in its entirety but govern only parts of it, became independent from British rule in August 1947.

Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, whereby he agreed that the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir would access the Indian Union, in October 1947. Under the Instrument, New Delhi only controlled the foreign affairs, defense and communications of the region. Over time, however, New Delhi diluted the autonomous state of Kashmir.

Experts say the Indian government is working to impose its version of history in Kashmir.

The government declared October 26 as Accession Day to commemorate the signing of the Instrument in 1947.

"The Hindu right in India has territorial claims about Kashmir by systematically erasing the historical experiences of the Kashmir people," a US-based Kashmir scholar told Al Jazeera Muhammad Junaid.

"They want to deny the existence of a long history of Kashmir's fight against the Hindu feudal state Dogra, as well as (for) the freedom of Indian control," he said.

He also said that events that reaffirm the existence of cashmere and their struggles for emancipation are seen as "affront to Hindu nationalism,quot; by New Delhi.

"They want to forcefully suppress people's memories, especially those that maintain the center of Kashmir's identity and impose their own version," Junaid told Al Jazeera.

BJP defends the Kashmir movement

But Ashok Koul, the BJP's main spokesman in Jammu and Kashmir, defended the Modi government movement in Kashmir, insisting that these steps "will not harm anyone."

"The story must be put in the right perspective for the new generations. The government knows what are the right things for this society," he said referring to the repeal of article 370.

Shah, the daughter of Sheikh Abdullah, described the events in 1931 as "the basis of the Kashmir struggle."

"The Kashmir flag, which no longer exists, is the sign of his blood, (those) who were killed that day on July 13."

Idris Kant, a Kashmir historian, said July 13 has immense "symbolic value," reminding cashmere people who are still "busy people."

On January 26, celebrated as Republic Day, the Kashmir authorities announced a change in the language of the meritorious service police medal, eliminating the words "Sher-e-Kashmir,quot; or "Kashmir Lion,quot;, a reference to Sheikh Abdullah. .

"I want to tell India that they cannot erase my Kashmir father's legacy as everyone remembers here," he said. "History can never be erased."