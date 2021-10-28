Indian government is reportedly considering regulating crypto as a commodity By Cointelegraph

The Indian government may be looking into establishing a legal framework for crypto-based digital currencies as “assets” as early as February.
According to a Tuesday report from Indian news outlet Business Today, officials with the country’s Finance Ministry said the potential legal framework would treat cryptocurrencies closer to commodities than currencies. If this legislation comes to fruition, it would represent a different approach than an outright ban on digital assets in the country, which some Indian lawmakers have reportedly been considering.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.