Indian government is reportedly considering regulating crypto as a commodity By Cointelegraph

Indian government is reportedly considering regulating crypto as a commodity

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

The Indian government may be looking into establishing a legal framework for crypto-based digital currencies as “assets” as early as February.

According to a Tuesday report from Indian news outlet Business Today, officials with the country’s Finance Ministry said the potential legal framework would treat cryptocurrencies closer to commodities than currencies. If this legislation comes to fruition, it would represent a different approach than an outright ban on digital assets in the country, which some Indian lawmakers have reportedly been considering.