Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content

BENGALURU — The Indian drug regulator’s subject expert committee has recommended emergency use approval for Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine, CNBC-TV18 reported https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18Live/status/1428622962400264200 on Friday, citing sources.

The committee added that Zydus needs to submit additional data for the 2-dose regimen of its vaccine, CNBC-TV18 said in a tweet.

The generic drugmaker, listed as Cadila Healthcare Ltd, applied for the authorisation of the vaccine ZyCoV-D on July 1, based on an efficacy rate of 66.6% in a late-stage trial of more than 28,000 volunteers nationwide.

If approved, Zydus Cadila’s vaccine will be the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorisation in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Zydus Cadila and India’s drug regulator did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)