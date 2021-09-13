Indian crypto exchanges prepare ad blitz for festive season By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7
Indian crypto exchanges prepare ad blitz for festive season

To celebrate the holiday season in India, cryptocurrency exchanges are looking to lure retail traders by launching aggressive marketing campaigns and giving away crypto.

For this year’s Hindu holiday season, which kicked off on Sept. 10, crypto exchanges are encouraging citizens to choose as a gift instead of their traditional choice this time of year – gold.