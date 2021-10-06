Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber raises $260M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber is joining the unicorn club by raising $260 million in a Series C funding round.

According to an official announcement on Oct. 6, the new funding has propelled CoinSwitch Kuber to the “very top” of Indian unicorns as the firm became “India’s most valued crypto company” at $1.91 billion.