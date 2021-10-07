Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber raises $260M By Cointelegraph

Major Indian cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber is joining the unicorn club, having raised $260 million in a Series C funding round.
According to an official announcement on Wednesday, the new funding has propelled CoinSwitch Kuber to the “very top” of Indian unicorns, as the firm became “India’s most valued crypto company” at $1.91 billion.
