Indian Crypto Advocates Will Meet With Government to Talk Crypto By CoinQuora

Indian Crypto Advocates Will Meet With Government to Talk Crypto



The Indian Government will meet with leading crypto advocates in the country.

The meeting will be held on November 15, 2021.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance will host the meeting

Instead of banning crypto outright, the Indian government seems to be taking a softer stance on crypto. Unlike China, which is antagonistic on digital assets, India seems to be going to the regulation route. The Indian government will conduct a “first-ever” meeting with the leading cryptocurrency players in the country.

Members of the IAMAI and BACC have been invited to join. IAMAI stands for India Internet and Mobile Association while BACC stands for Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council. These include organizations like CoinDCX, WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber, and Unocoin.

The meeting will be hosted by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. It will be held on November 15. The title of the meeting is “Hearing of the views of associations, industry experts on the subject of ‘CryptoFinance’: Opportunities and challenges.”

According to Business Insider India, “the government is looking for answers to questions like the potential of the crypto industry’s to India’s digital ambition and its economy and its impact on the Indian rupee.”

Continue reading on CoinQuora