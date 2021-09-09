Indian court stalls regulatory approval for Future’s $3.4 bln deal for 4 weeks

Article content

NEW DELHI — India’s top court on Thursday ordered authorities to withhold any final decision on Future Group’s sale of $3.4 billion of retail assets for four weeks, prolonging its dispute with Amazon.com Inc which has challenged the deal.

Amazon has for months argued Future violated certain contracts by selling its assets to Reliance Industries , an allegation the Indian retailer denies. The dispute has been taken before courts in India and an arbitrator in Singapore.

The Singapore arbitrator had stalled the deal in October, and Indian courts backed it, but Future Retail last month filed a new case against Amazon in India’s Supreme Court in an effort to seek clearance for the deal.