Indian beauty startup Nykaa aims IPO at valuation of above $7 bln

MUMBAI — Indian startup FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which runs beauty company Nykaa, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at 1,085 rupees to 1,125 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.11 billion.

The company aims to raise nearly $500 million through a three-day IPO subscription starting from Oct. 28 to Nov 1. The IPO involves issuing new shares worth up to 5.25 billion Indian rupees ($70.13 million) and offering up to 43.1 million of its existing shares.