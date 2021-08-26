Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

NEW DELHI — India’s air safety watchdog plans stringent new penalties to tackle drug abuse in the aviation industry, including cancellation of licenses for third-time offenders, draft guidelines published this week show.

The rules for airlines, air navigation service providers, maintenance firms and flight training schools, are expected to be finalized in a little over two months, Arun Kumar, the chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, told Reuters.

“While India has some of the strictest rules on alcohol abuse, this is the first attempt to fight drug abuse,” said Kumar, adding that it would target several psychoactive substances, such as cannabis, cocaine and opioids.