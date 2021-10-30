India to Impose Minimum Level of Green Energy Use by Industries

Article content

(Bloomberg) — India is proposing tweaks in its laws to make it mandatory for industrial units to use a minimum share of green energy in overall electricity consumption as the country seeks to move away from fossil fuels and fight climate change.

Proposed amendments will facilitate the development of a carbon market in India besides prescribing a minimum consumption of renewable energy for industrial units, the government said in a statement Saturday.

“The objective will be to enhance demand for renewable energy at the end-use sectors such as industry, buildings, transport,” and others, India’s ministry of power said in the statement, adding that this may also facilitate the use of “green hydrogen” as an alternate to the existing fossil fuels.