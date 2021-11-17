India temporarily shuts five coal-fired power plants around New Delhi

Article content NEW DELHI — India has temporarily shut down five coal-fired power plants around the capital New Delhi as part of its drive to combat air pollution, according to an order from the federal environment ministry panel on air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management has also banned trucks carrying non-essential goods and stopped construction in Delhi and its neighboring cities. In its latest order, the panel said there was a “compelling” need to ensure that air quality does not deteriorate any further.

Article content Pollution levels surged to “severe” levels this month, with the Air Quality Index in New Delhi going as high as 499 on a scale of 500, indicating healthy people were also at risk of developing respiratory illnesses. Delhi, among the world’s most polluted capital cities, battles chronic winter smog every year as a drop in temperatures trap deadly pollutants from coal-fired plants outside the city, fumes from vehicles and open burning of garbage. To protect students from a worsening air pollution crisis, the Delhi government on Saturday said schools would be closed for a week, but the Commission for Air Quality Management has extended the curb until further notice. The Commission also said at least 50% of government employees should work from home until Nov. 21.