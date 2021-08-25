India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.06% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. India stocks mixed at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.06%



Investing.com – India stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the gained 0.06% to hit a new all time high, while the index declined 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.65% or 25.35 points to trade at 720.75 at the close. Meanwhile, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) added 2.45% or 16.45 points to end at 687.55 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was up 2.34% or 9.85 points to 430.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.39% or 557.30 points to trade at 15904.40 at the close. Titan Company Ltd (NS:) declined 2.51% or 46.95 points to end at 1822.65 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.35% or 91.75 points to 6711.45.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which rose 1.31% to 3659.50, Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.96% to settle at 1737.20 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.89% to close at 2202.30.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.51% to 15896.70 in late trade, Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.08% to settle at 1829.90 and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.36% to 6715.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1079 to 603 and 44 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1889 rose and 1155 declined, while 101 ended unchanged.

Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.31% or 47.30 to 3659.50.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 2.35% to 13.4975.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.75% or 13.55 to $1794.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October rose 0.10% or 0.07 to hit $67.61 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract rose 0.09% or 0.06 to trade at $70.47 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.12% to 74.220, while EUR/INR rose 0.04% to 87.1640.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.11% at 93.002.