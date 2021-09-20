India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.07% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.07%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 1.07%, while the index declined 0.89%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:), which rose 2.87% or 78.10 points to trade at 2800.35 at the close. Meanwhile, ITC Ltd (NS:) added 1.12% or 2.60 points to end at 233.75 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was up 1.06% or 178.75 points to 17018.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 9.58% or 132.80 points to trade at 1253.10 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 7.20% or 49.10 points to end at 633.20 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 6.06% or 28.65 points to 444.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which rose 2.84% to 2798.25, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.10% to settle at 17024.00 and ITC Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.08% to close at 233.60.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 9.53% to 1253.35 in late trade, State Bank Of India (BO:) which lost 3.69% to settle at 437.30 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.50% to 1090.50 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1380 to 367 and 42 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2224 fell and 976 advanced, while 119 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 14.84% to 17.4925 a new 3-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.45% or 7.85 to $1759.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 2.03% or 1.46 to hit $70.36 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 1.69% or 1.27 to trade at $74.07 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.00% to 73.636, while EUR/INR fell 0.18% to 86.2505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 93.317.