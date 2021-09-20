India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.07% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 1.07%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 1.07%, while the index declined 0.89%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:), which rose 2.87% or 78.10 points to trade at 2800.35 at the close. Meanwhile, ITC Ltd (NS:) added 1.12% or 2.60 points to end at 233.75 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was up 1.06% or 178.75 points to 17018.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 9.58% or 132.80 points to trade at 1253.10 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 7.20% or 49.10 points to end at 633.20 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 6.06% or 28.65 points to 444.40.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which rose 2.84% to 2798.25, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.10% to settle at 17024.00 and ITC Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.08% to close at 233.60.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 9.53% to 1253.35 in late trade, State Bank Of India (BO:) which lost 3.69% to settle at 437.30 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.50% to 1090.50 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1380 to 367 and 42 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2224 fell and 976 advanced, while 119 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 14.84% to 17.4925 a new 3-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.45% or 7.85 to $1759.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 2.03% or 1.46 to hit $70.36 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 1.69% or 1.27 to trade at $74.07 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.00% to 73.636, while EUR/INR fell 0.18% to 86.2505.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 93.317.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR