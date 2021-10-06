India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.99% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.99%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.99%, while the index fell 0.93%.

The best performers of the session on the were Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.72% or 4.45 points to trade at 168.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:) added 2.40% or 19.20 points to end at 820.65 and UPL Ltd (NS:) was up 1.77% or 12.65 points to 727.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.95% or 49.90 points to trade at 1212.05 at the close. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 3.92% or 19.40 points to end at 475.90 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 3.14% or 36.75 points to 1131.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were HDFC Bank Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.24% to 1615.05, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 0.18% to settle at 7736.65 and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.08% to close at 2743.10.

The worst performers were IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 3.38% to 1131.50 in late trade, Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.81% to settle at 1279.70 and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.39% to 3771.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1116 to 607 and 40 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1756 fell and 1369 advanced, while 141 ended unchanged.

Shares in Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.72% or 4.45 to 168.10.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 5.70% to 17.3325.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.65% or 11.50 to $1749.40 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.68% or 0.54 to hit $78.39 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.98% or 0.80 to trade at $82.06 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.66% to 75.032, while EUR/INR rose 0.15% to 86.5635.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.66% at 94.398.