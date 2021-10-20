India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.83% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.83%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.83%, while the index lost 0.74%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bharti Airtel Ltd. (NS:), which rose 4.02% or 27.35 points to trade at 708.45 at the close. Meanwhile, State Bank Of India (NS:) added 2.40% or 11.70 points to end at 499.90 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was up 1.04% or 5.00 points to 486.90 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 3.90% or 20.80 points to trade at 512.95 at the close. Titan Company Ltd (NS:) declined 2.96% or 73.50 points to end at 2411.40 and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.68% or 68.15 points to 2478.65.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which rose 4.03% to 708.45, State Bank Of India (BO:) which was up 2.35% to settle at 499.95 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 0.56% to close at 1201.10.

The worst performers were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.97% to 2412.35 in late trade, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.63% to settle at 2479.40 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.27% to 146.25 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1391 to 335 and 39 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2217 fell and 915 advanced, while 113 ended unchanged.

Shares in State Bank Of India (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.40% or 11.70 to 499.90. Shares in State Bank Of India (BO:) rose to all time highs; up 2.35% or 11.50 to 499.95.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 5.35% to 18.3125.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.49% or 8.65 to $1779.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 1.21% or 1.00 to hit $81.44 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.13% or 0.96 to trade at $84.12 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.31% to 74.871, while EUR/INR fell 0.32% to 87.0750.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 93.820.