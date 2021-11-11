India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.80% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.80%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.80%, while the index fell 0.72%.

The best performers of the session on the were Titan Company Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.75% or 43.50 points to trade at 2528.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) added 0.93% or 4.20 points to end at 453.95 and JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) was up 0.63% or 4.15 points to 666.55 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:), which fell 4.41% or 6.15 points to trade at 133.30 at the close. Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) declined 2.85% or 44.65 points to end at 1521.95 and State Bank Of India (NS:) was down 2.82% or 14.80 points to 509.60.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Titan Company Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.79% to 2528.00, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 0.57% to settle at 924.90 and Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.22% to close at 2554.95.

The worst performers were State Bank Of India (BO:) which was down 2.83% to 509.55 in late trade, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.42% to settle at 17872.05 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.26% to 1529.95 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1071 to 681 and 49 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1788 fell and 1408 advanced, while 150 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.29% to 16.3525.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.84% or 15.60 to $1863.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.09% or 0.07 to hit $81.27 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.01% or 0.01 to trade at $82.63 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.12% to 74.484, while EUR/INR fell 0.00% to 85.3925.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.20% at 95.032.