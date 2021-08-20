India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.71% By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.71%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.71%, while the index fell 0.54%.

The best performers of the session on the were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:), which rose 5.36% or 133.35 points to trade at 2619.40 at the close. Meanwhile, Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:) added 4.71% or 175.20 points to end at 3895.95 and Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.71% or 111.40 points to 3112.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Tata Steel Ltd (NS:), which fell 8.32% or 124.85 points to trade at 1375.60 at the close. JSW Steel Ltd (NS:) declined 7.17% or 52.85 points to end at 684.60 and Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) was down 5.46% or 23.30 points to 403.65.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) which rose 5.37% to 2617.55, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was up 3.64% to settle at 3112.70 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which gained 3.40% to close at 19552.80.

The worst performers were Tata Steel Ltd (BO:) which was down 8.27% to 1375.80 in late trade, State Bank Of India (BO:) which lost 3.07% to settle at 406.95 and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.81% to 4554.30 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1433 to 267 and 26 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2339 fell and 698 advanced, while 119 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.36% or 133.35 to 2619.40. Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 5.37% or 133.45 to 2617.55. Shares in Nestle India Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.40% or 642.80 to 19552.80.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 8.60% to 14.0150 a new 1-month high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.18% or 3.15 to $1786.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.71% or 0.45 to hit $63.05 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 0.68% or 0.45 to trade at $66.00 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.03% to 74.350, while EUR/INR rose 0.05% to 86.8670.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.01% at 93.602.