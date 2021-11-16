India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.61% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.61%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.61%, while the index lost 0.65%.

The best performers of the session on the were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:), which rose 7.29% or 547.25 points to trade at 8050.35 at the close. Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) added 3.44% or 31.90 points to end at 960.30 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was up 2.69% or 13.60 points to 519.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:), which fell 3.19% or 927.20 points to trade at 28150.00 at the close. Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 2.32% or 59.90 points to end at 2517.90 and Tata Consumer Products Ltd (NS:) was down 2.31% or 19.70 points to 832.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which rose 7.31% to 8049.65, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was up 3.44% to settle at 960.30 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.56% to close at 1601.05.

The worst performers were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.58% to 2512.10 in late trade, State Bank Of India (BO:) which lost 2.31% to settle at 495.00 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.20% to 7869.75 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 942 to 799 and 60 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1668 fell and 1567 advanced, while 138 ended unchanged.

Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.44% or 31.90 to 960.30. Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 2.69% or 13.60 to 519.05. Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; up 3.44% or 31.95 to 960.30. Shares in Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.56% or 24.55 to 1601.05.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.75% to 15.1950.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.53% or 9.90 to $1876.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January rose 0.40% or 0.32 to hit $80.07 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.48% or 0.39 to trade at $82.44 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.00% to 74.377, while EUR/INR fell 0.09% to 84.4700.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 95.582.