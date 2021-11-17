India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.56% By Investing.com

© Reuters. India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.56%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.56%, while the index declined 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:), which rose 2.79% or 224.40 points to trade at 8274.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) added 2.49% or 78.55 points to end at 3230.25 and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 2.35% or 27.05 points to 1180.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were UPL Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.13% or 24.45 points to trade at 755.60 at the close. Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) declined 2.14% or 53.90 points to end at 2464.00 and Cipla Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.09% or 19.25 points to 902.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which rose 2.77% to 8273.00, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was up 2.47% to settle at 3229.80 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.08% to close at 191.15.

The worst performers were AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.95% to 712.15 in late trade, Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.91% to settle at 2464.05 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.51% to 2051.50 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1065 to 687 and 47 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1791 fell and 1461 advanced, while 107 ended unchanged.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 2.79% or 224.40 to 8274.75. Shares in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 2.77% or 223.35 to 8273.00.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.41% to 14.9800 a new 1-month low.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.46% or 8.55 to $1862.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 1.00% or 0.80 to hit $78.94 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract fell 0.89% or 0.73 to trade at $81.70 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.25% to 74.265, while EUR/INR fell 0.32% to 84.0010.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 95.942.