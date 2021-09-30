Home Business India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.53% By...

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.53%, while the index fell 0.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.03% or 152.70 points to trade at 7668.10 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) added 2.02% or 353.00 points to end at 17786.75 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was up 0.94% or 3.10 points to 333.35 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.64% or 5.15 points to trade at 189.90 at the close. Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.36% or 78.40 points to end at 3244.65 and AXIS Bank Ltd (NS:) was down 1.99% or 15.60 points to 766.55.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.19% to 17810.00, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.05% to settle at 7670.70 and NTPC Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.92% to close at 141.85.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.67% to 189.90 in late trade, Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.34% to settle at 3244.40 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.87% to 766.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 896 to 804 and 64 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1761 rose and 1344 declined, while 132 ended unchanged.

Shares in NTPC Ltd (BO:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 0.92% or 1.30 to 141.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.31% to 18.4025.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.08% or 1.35 to $1724.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.21% or 0.16 to hit $74.67 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.22% or 0.17 to trade at $77.92 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.01% to 74.285, while EUR/INR fell 0.17% to 85.9805.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.15% at 94.493.

