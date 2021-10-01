India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.49% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.49%, while the index fell 0.61%.

The best performers of the session on the were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:), which rose 3.09% or 24.80 points to trade at 827.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd (NS:) added 1.94% or 3.60 points to end at 188.70 and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 1.68% or 2.10 points to 127.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:), which fell 3.42% or 608.95 points to trade at 17177.80 at the close. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.40% or 175.75 points to end at 7162.30 and Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:) was down 2.06% or 66.80 points to 3177.85.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which rose 3.05% to 827.45, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.38% to settle at 4953.20 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.24% to close at 7487.35.

The worst performers were Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.45% to 17175.00 in late trade, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.39% to settle at 7159.40 and Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.22% to 672.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 914 to 772 and 77 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1730 rose and 1340 declined, while 164 ended unchanged.

Shares in Coal India Ltd (NS:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.94% or 3.60 to 188.70.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 6.48% to 17.2100.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.17% or 3.05 to $1753.95 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in November fell 0.81% or 0.61 to hit $74.42 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 0.57% or 0.45 to trade at $77.86 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.05% to 74.128, while EUR/INR fell 0.03% to 85.8620.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.01% at 94.227.

