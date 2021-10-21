Home Business India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.48% By...

India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.48% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.48%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.48%, while the index lost 0.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 6.37% or 128.30 points to trade at 2143.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 4.33% or 21.10 points to end at 508.00 and Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 3.52% or 59.50 points to 1752.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which fell 5.29% or 167.60 points to trade at 3002.00 at the close. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 3.74% or 19.20 points to end at 493.75 and Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) was down 2.88% or 77.90 points to 2622.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 6.51% to 2145.65, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.70% to settle at 2842.90 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.52% to close at 756.85.

The worst performers were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was down 5.21% to 3003.50 in late trade, Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.85% to settle at 2623.00 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.59% to 1753.85 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 918 to 801 and 50 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1586 fell and 1529 advanced, while 128 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 6.37% or 128.30 to 2143.75. Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.51% or 131.15 to 2145.65. Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.52% or 11.30 to 756.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.52% to 18.0350.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.10% or 1.70 to $1786.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.67% or 0.56 to hit $82.86 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.10% or 0.94 to trade at $84.88 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.04% to 74.823, while EUR/INR fell 0.04% to 87.0900.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 93.653.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©