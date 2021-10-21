India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.48% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.48%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.48%, while the index lost 0.55%.

The best performers of the session on the were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:), which rose 6.37% or 128.30 points to trade at 2143.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) added 4.33% or 21.10 points to end at 508.00 and Grasim Industries Ltd (NS:) was up 3.52% or 59.50 points to 1752.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which fell 5.29% or 167.60 points to trade at 3002.00 at the close. Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:) declined 3.74% or 19.20 points to end at 493.75 and Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:) was down 2.88% or 77.90 points to 2622.50.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which rose 6.51% to 2145.65, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.70% to settle at 2842.90 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.52% to close at 756.85.

The worst performers were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was down 5.21% to 3003.50 in late trade, Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.85% to settle at 2623.00 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.59% to 1753.85 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 918 to 801 and 50 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1586 fell and 1529 advanced, while 128 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 6.37% or 128.30 to 2143.75. Shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.51% or 131.15 to 2145.65. Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.52% or 11.30 to 756.85.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.52% to 18.0350.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.10% or 1.70 to $1786.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December fell 0.67% or 0.56 to hit $82.86 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract fell 1.10% or 0.94 to trade at $84.88 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.04% to 74.823, while EUR/INR fell 0.04% to 87.0900.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.13% at 93.653.