India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.35% By Investing.com

© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.35%



Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.35%, while the index declined 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.10% or 59.85 points to trade at 2903.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) added 1.71% or 65.00 points to end at 3869.00 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 1.32% or 2.05 points to 157.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.72% or 23.30 points to trade at 470.45 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 3.56% or 6.50 points to end at 175.90 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was down 3.37% or 17.10 points to 490.90.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.11% to 2902.75, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.81% to settle at 3871.50 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.21% to close at 1198.70.

The worst performers were ITC Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.39% to 236.60 in late trade, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.12% to settle at 7411.00 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.96% to 1719.55 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1138 to 610 and 52 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1881 fell and 1239 advanced, while 134 ended unchanged.

Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.10% or 59.85 to 2903.95. Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.11% or 59.85 to 2902.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.72% to 17.5450.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.65% or 11.60 to $1793.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.40% or 0.33 to hit $82.83 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.53% or 0.45 to trade at $85.06 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.01% to 74.862, while EUR/INR rose 0.16% to 87.1465.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 93.608.