India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.35% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.35%

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the lost 0.35%, while the index declined 0.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:), which rose 2.10% or 59.85 points to trade at 2903.95 at the close. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto Ltd (NS:) added 1.71% or 65.00 points to end at 3869.00 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (NS:) was up 1.32% or 2.05 points to 157.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Hindalco Industries Ltd. (NS:), which fell 4.72% or 23.30 points to trade at 470.45 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 3.56% or 6.50 points to end at 175.90 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was down 3.37% or 17.10 points to 490.90.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which rose 2.11% to 2902.75, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.81% to settle at 3871.50 and IndusInd Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.21% to close at 1198.70.

The worst performers were ITC Ltd (BO:) which was down 3.39% to 236.60 in late trade, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which lost 2.12% to settle at 7411.00 and Infosys Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.96% to 1719.55 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1138 to 610 and 52 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1881 fell and 1239 advanced, while 134 ended unchanged.

Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 2.10% or 59.85 to 2903.95. Shares in Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.11% or 59.85 to 2902.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.72% to 17.5450.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.65% or 11.60 to $1793.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.40% or 0.33 to hit $82.83 a barrel, while the December Brent oil contract rose 0.53% or 0.45 to trade at $85.06 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.01% to 74.862, while EUR/INR rose 0.16% to 87.1465.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.16% at 93.608.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR